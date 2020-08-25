Workers of Binh Dinh Power Company wire a house in Nhon Chau island commune of Binh Dinh (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)

Binh Dinh (VNA) – A submarine power cable project to supply electricity for Nhon Chau island commune of the south central province of Binh Dinh has been put into operation, announced the Binh Dinh Power Company on August 24.

As a result, about 600 local families with more than 2,300 residents now have access to electricity.

The project was built at an investment worth nearly 351.5 billion VND (15.1 million USD), including 280 billion VND funded by the EU.

It comprised four main components, including a transformer station in the southern neighbouring province of Phu Yen and two in Nhon Chau commune, and a 22kV undersea power cable measuring over 10km in length.

Optical fiber cables are also installed to provide telecommunication and information services for the island.

Nhon Chau island is located 22km off Quy Nhon city. Electricity on the island was previously generated by diesel generators which operate only 12 hours a day./.