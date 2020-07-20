Society Transport ministry to inspect driving training, vehicle registration The Ministry of Transport has asked relevant agencies to strengthen inspection of driving training centres and vehicle registration nationwide to improve traffic safety.

Society Many buildings to be cleared to preserve Dien Bien Phu relics The project to conserve and improve the special national relic site of the Dien Bien Phu Victory until 2030 has recently been approved by the People’s Committee of the northern province of Dien Bien.

Society Requiem for fallen soldiers at Vietnam – Laos int’l martyrs’ cemetery A grand requiem ceremony was held at Vietnam – Laos International Martyrs’ Cemetery in the central province of Nghe An on July 18 night, on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Day of Martyrs and Invalids (July 27).