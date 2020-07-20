EU-funded submarine power project in Binh Dinh to be inaugurated in August
A submarine power cable project to supply electricity for Nhon Chau island commune, Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh, which is partly financed by the European Union (EU), is expected to be completed on August 8.
The electric pole system in Nhon Chau island commune (Photo: VNA)
During a recent inspection trip, Corrie Thomas Anthony, deputy head of the Cooperation & Development Section of the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam, said the project has been implemented on schedule.
Located 22 km off Quy Nhon City, Nhon Chau island is home to over 500 households. Electricity on the island is generated by diesel generators, which operate only 12 hours a day.
Implemented with a total investment of nearly 351.5 billion VND (15.1 million USD), including 280 billion VND funded by the EU, the project aims to stably supply electricity to local residents, agencies and organisations in the island.
According to Nguyen Duy Hoa from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority, the project uses submarine cable imported from Europe.
Along with the undersea power cable, optical fiber cables will also be installed to provide telecommunication and information services for the island, he said.
The EU representative added that the EU is negotiating with the Vietnamese side on more assistance to the country in developing energy sector, focusing on renewable energy and energy saving./.