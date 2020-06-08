Business No more cash for ailing mega-projects: Deputy PM The State will not pump more money into 12 loss-making mega-projects under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said at a recent meeting with high-ranking officials in Hanoi.

Business Da Nang, JICA to survey Lien Chieu Port development Experts from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will begin a survey for the pre-feasibility report of the Lien Chieu Port construction project between July and November.

Business Dong Nai sees recovery in exports-imports Exports and imports in the southern province of Dong Nai have slowly recovered since COVID-19 was largely brought under control.

Business Three more air routes to promote domestic tourism Three more air routes from Vinh city of the central province of Nghe An to key tourism destinations in the country will be launched as part of efforts to promote post-pandemic domestic tourism recovery, said the Vietnam Airlines Corporation.