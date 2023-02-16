Business Ca Mau province to diversify aquaculture farming The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau plans to diversify its aquaculture and farming models to develop them effectively and sustainably.

Business Bright prospect for tra fish exports in 2023 Despite experiencing a sharp decline in the last quarter of 2022 and the first month of 2023, tra fish (pangasius) exports still see bright outlook this year, according to insiders.

Business Increasing localisation of auto industry helps support industries grow stronger The strong growth in automobile sales and the increase of locally-assembled auto models are a lever to further promote Vietnam's auto industry, helping it gradually engage in supply chains of leading automobile manufacturers.

Business Good signs seen in fruit, vegetable export Orders for fruits and vegetables have outnumbered those for other agricultural products so far this year, signalling a bright outlook in the time to come.