The annual publication presents policy recommendations that aim at resolving regulatory hurdles and facilitating the growth of the country's economy, focusing on areas of health care, the green economy and sustainability, and innovation and investment.

EuroCham Chairman Alain Cany said that the introduction of the Whitebook, along with relevant discussions, has brought about chances to seek solutions for the development of all areas.

According to the Whitebook, Vietnam has great opportunities in investment and development of renewable energy and wind power as an alternative solution to support the country's transition.

EuroCham also gives recommendations on waste water management, offshore wind power development, and green building, along with new regulations on visas and work permits to attract foreign workforce./.

VNA