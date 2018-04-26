Ambassador Bruno Angelet, head of the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam, speaks at a press briefing on the Europe Days 2018 in Vietnam on April 26. (Photo: European Union in Vietnam)





Hanoi (VNA) – The “Europe Days 2018” programme will take place at Ly Thai To Square by Hoan Kiem Lake, downtown Hanoi from May 4-6, said Ambassador Bruno Angelet, head of the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam at a press briefing on April 26.



The highlight of the programme is “the Europe Village” to be held for the first time in Vietnam. Visitors to the Europe Village this year will be entertained with a string of various unique activities that demonstrate the diversity of European culture from art and cuisine to lifestyle.



The event will consist of about 30 activities to bring a true European atmosphere to the heart of Hanoi, including music performances, cultural and fashion shows, sports events and creative workshops for kids. Visitors will also be offered European food and drinks as well as many other products from the EU.



The EU member states will bring to the Europe Village a series of music and cultural performances, such as a unique stilt walking performance by Belgian artists at Hoan Kiem Lake, Jazz trumpet performances by Michaela Rabitsch from Austria, and Beatbox – Acapella performances by Berywam from France.



The photo book “European Cultural Heritage” will also be launched within the framework of the programme while Vietnamese readers can also enjoy books from Austria, Denmark, Germany, Finland, France, Czech Republic, Spain, Sweden, Italy and Belgium during the European Book Days in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.



The “Europe Days 2018” will be co-held by the Delegation of the EU to Vietnam, 18 embassies of the EU member states and the European Cultural Institutes to mark the Europe Day on May 9.



On May 9, the European Union marks the symbolic date when Robert Schuman – the former French Minister of Foreign Affairs – put forward his ideas on a united Europe to bring lasting peace and prosperity to the continent. This historical declaration and its great significance continue to lead the integration project and to inspire partnerships to be forged beyond the borders of Europe.-VNA