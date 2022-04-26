Business F&B companies moving to boost recovery Major firms in the food and beverage (F&B) industry are taking different steps to recover and expand their operations after two years of struggling against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business US extends deadline for issuing conclusion on anti-dumping probe into plywood imported from Vietnam The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the extension of deadline for issuing the final conclusion on the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tax evasion investigation into hardwood plywood imported from Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Fintech, e-commerce remain magnets for venture capital Fintech and e-commerce accounted for 70 percent of total venture capital in the country last year, and this trend is predicted to continue in 2022, Dau tu (Vietnam Investment Review) reported.