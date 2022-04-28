The website cited the business climate index from the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) conducted by YouGov as showing that for the first quarter of 2022, the index climbed to 73 points, once again reaching its highest point after the fourth wave of the pandemic.

European business leaders are generally showing increasingly improving attitudes towards the prospective growth of Vietnam’s economy as well.

More than two-thirds of respondents now believe that the Vietnamese economy is more likely to stabilise and improve in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 58 percent who held this view in the fourth quarter of last year.

Nearly 66 per cent of respondents are expecting increased revenue for the second quarter of the year, compared to 52 percent three months earlier./.

VNA