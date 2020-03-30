Business Vietnamese startups to get 200,000 USD aid package Vietnamese startups active on the ELSA Speak learning platform will get an aid package worth 200,000 USD to improve their English proficiency under a cooperation deal.

Business Soc Trang depends on efficient farming models to beat climate change Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang have adopted many new farming models to adapt to climate change, which has helped them cope with the severe saltwater intrusion.

Business Aerospace components manufacturing plant inaugurated in Da Nang The Sunshine aerospace components manufacturing facility was recently inaugurated in the central city of Da Nang, according to the Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority.