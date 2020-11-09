European Film Festival 2020 to kick off next week
Hanoi (VNA) – The European Film Festival 2020 will take place in Vietnam from November 20 to December 3 to showcase Europe’s rich cinema heritage, diverse culture and contemporary creativity.
The 20th edition of the festival will be held by the EU Delegation to Vietnam, in partnership with EU member state embassies, in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Thua Thien-Hue and Can Tho to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the EU-Vietnam diplomatic relations.
The event will feature 13 movies, including several national and international award-winning ones, that target different groups of audiences from children, youths to adults. It is expected to offer Vietnamese movie lovers an interesting and entertaining experience.
According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the movie screenings can only take place with the COVID-19 brought under control and anti-coronavirus measures strictly put in place./.