Business Coffee export faces pressure from global uncertainties after record year The coffee industry faces pressure from global uncertainties and rising inflation in major markets after achieving a record export value in the 2021-22 crop year.​

Business Programme helps startups join global market A “Google for Startups” programme to support innovative businesses and start-ups in the northern region in attracting investment capital and joining the global market was jointly hosted by the Vietnam National Innovation Center (NIC) and Google from November 14-18.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,674 VND/USD on November 21, down 1 VND from the last working day of previous week (November 18).