European firms interested in various sectors in Central Highlands: EuroCham leader
Tourism, agriculture, and renewable energy, which have high potential in the Central Highlands, are sectors that European enterprises are interested in, said Alain Cany, President of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham).
Alain Cany, President of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Tourism, agriculture, and renewable energy, which have high potential in the Central Highlands, are sectors that European enterprises are interested in, said Alain Cany, President of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham).
Cany was speaking at a conference on November 20 to launch the Government’s action plan realising the Politburo’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW dated October 6, 2022, on orientations for socio-economic development, national defence and security in the Central Highlands by 2030 with a vision towards 2045.
He said that as EuroCham has committed to supporting the development of Vietnam’s tourism industry, he supports the resolution.
The official said the adjustments of visa policies and the exemption of visa for European visitors will help increase the number of European tourists to Vietnam.
By strategically combining its resources, EuroCham will be able to accelerate the recovery of Vietnam's tourism industry and enhance the reputation of the Central Highlands, he stated.
Cany noted the region has about 5.5 million hectares of agricultural land, which produced many world-famous products such as coffee, pepper, avocado, lemon, and passion fruit.
EuroCham is committed to supporting agricultural enterprises in the Central Highlands to take full advantage of the advantages brought by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), he said, stressing that there is still much to do to improve the agribusiness environment and make these products more popular in Europe.
Cany announced that many European companies are investing in renewable energy in the Central Highlands.
However, he pointed out that an investment corridor is needed to attract more foreign investment to the Central Highlands renewable energy industry, along with a clear legal mechanism to attract capital./.