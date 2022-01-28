The BCI reached the highest point following the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, with positive sentiment reaching 61 points, a jump of 42 points since the third quarter of 2021 after the end of lockdowns and the re-opening of normal commercial operations.

The BCI remains below its pre-pandemic peak. However, it is clear evidence that confidence is returning to the market.

As many as 58 percent of European business leaders are now anticipating economic stabilization and growth in the first quarter of 2022, while only 17 percent of those predict a deterioration.

European enterprises are also more confident about the prospects of their development in this post-pandemic ‘new normal’.

Up to 43 percent of European businesses in the survey plan to increase their investment in the first quarter of 2022 compared to just 17 percent three months ago./.

VNA