European companies have shown their optimism about their business activities in Vietnam in both the third and fourth quarters, as seen in the Business Climate Index (BCI) released by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) recently.

The BCI for Q3 stood at 81 points, the second highest level since late 2016.

In the survey, more than 50 percent of the interviewed firms said they will expand their workforce in Q4. The same rate of European companies said they will increase investment this quarter with 40.9 percent anticipating a “moderate increase” and 10.8 percent expecting a “significant increase”. Only 6 percent plan a reduction in their investment.-VNA