Business Can Tho: Work on Vinh Thanh IZ to start in June Construction of the Vinh Thanh Industrial Zone (IZ) in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho will begin in June, Tran Viet Truong, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee has said.

Business Vietnam urged to ensure exports to Asian, African markets in 2023 Vietnamese exporters need to ensure their capacity and maintain existing export markets, typically Asian and African outlets, amid many challenges in 2023, a senior trade official has said.

Business Vietjet opens HCM City - Sydney route Vietjet has announced it will launch a new direct route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Sydney, Australia from April.

Business Apparel makers seek ways to overcome difficulties ahead With obstacles and challenges awaiting the garment and textile sector in the first half given a lack of recovery signal in global demand, most firms have prepared their schemes to overcome.