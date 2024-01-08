Videos Airport upgrades create growth momentum for Dien Bien Dien Bien Airport in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien resumed operations in early December after being closed for 8 months for maintenance and upgrades. A month has now passed and it has been welcoming more passengers than ever. The airport is expected to help the local tourism sector soar in 2024.

Business Vietnamese economy recovers last year: Expert The Vietnamese economy did recover in 2023, Dr. Can Van Luc affirmed, describing quarter-over-quarter growth, rebounded sectors, and impressive results in economic integration as three highlights last year.

Business Export opportunities to be optimised in 2024: Minister Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has affirmed the determination to strengthen trade promotion and export to major markets, optimising free trade agreements (FTA), making full use of opportunities, and actively responding to challenges in 2024.