At the signing ceremony of the EVFTA and EVIPA (Source: VNA)

- European media continue to publish many articles presenting positive assessment of the recent signing of the free trade and investment protection agreements between the European Union (EU) and Vietnam.Euractiv quoted a statement by the European Council (EC) as saying that this is the most ambitious trade agreement that EU has signed with a developing country.It cited Hanns Günther Hilpert from the civil law foundation Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik as saying: “This is important for the European industry and that the agreements are sending a strong message that any agreement that the EU currently concludes should be read as a criticism of US trade policy, and that “trade liberalisation is not dead,”.Meanwhile, I’Echo of Belgium said the EU aims to strengthen its position in Vietnam, considering Vietnam as one of its main trading partners.According to euronews.com, with the signing of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), EU’s investment to Vietnam is expected to increase significantly. This agreement will replace old bilateral agreements and provide high investment protection through well-defined standards.French-language Le Figaro website also ran an article, emphasizing that although Vietnam is still considered a small country, it is the EU's second largest trading partner in ASEAN.Les Echos of France said this event is a political and commercial opportunity for Vietnam.According to irishexaminer.com website of Ireland, the EVFTA is a good deal for the EU member states, particularly Ireland, and it especially creates a great chance for Irish exporters of agriculture products.It also sends a clear signal to the US that free trade is the future, the newspaper said.Meanwhile, Insider Stories said the EVFTA helps further strengthen the EU’s involvement with the Southeast Asian region, which contributes to fostering cooperation between the ASEAN and the EU, towards closer trade and investment relations between the two regions.In addition to economic benefits, the agreement also aims to promote sustainable development in Vietnam and the EU, it added./.