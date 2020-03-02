European, Oceania tourists to Hanoi on the rise
The number of tourists from European and Oceania countries to Hanoi continued growing in February, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
Foreign tourists in Hanoi (Source: hanoimoi.com.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The number of tourists from European and Oceania countries to Hanoi continued growing in February, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
Growth was reported in France (10.7 percent), Spain (11.8 percent), and Belgium (nearly 15 percent).
In the month, Hanoi welcomed 1.3 million tourists, including 362,000 foreigners, down 45.4 percent and 28 percent, respectively.
Sharp declines were seen in the number of visitors from China and the Republic of Korea due to the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
To ensure safety for tourists during the COVID-19 epidemic, local authorities have asked tourism agencies to cancel tours to coronavirus-hit areas and suspend receiving tourists from these zones./.