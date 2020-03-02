Destinations Nearly 11 million USD for conservation of Hoi An ancient town Authorities of the central province of Quang Nam recently approved to earmark near 11 million USD for a Hoi An ancient town conservation project in the 2020-2025, with orientation to 2030.

Travel Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City among top 25 global trending destinations The central coastal city of Da Nang and southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City have been named among the top 25 trending destinations in the world for 2020 by the world’s largest travel platform TripAdvisor.

Travel Visa policies for foreigners undergo major changes Vietnam’s immigration laws will undergo a radical shake-up this summer in an effort to widen the doors for tourists while protecting the country from foreign criminals and illegal workers.

Travel Da Nang city designs plans to recover tourism after COVID-19 outbreak As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has crippled the tourism sector, the central coastal city of Da Nang has outlined plans to recover the sector after the epidemic ends.