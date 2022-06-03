Culture - Sports Doan Ngo Festival - traditional custom of Vietnamese people Doan Ngo Festival, commonly called “Tet giet sau bo” (pest-killing festival), on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month is one of the many traditional customs of Vietnamese people, and it falls on June 3 this year.

Culture - Sports Football: Vietnam draw Thailand in U23 Asian Cup finals Vietnam U23 team had a good start in their first match in Group C of the U23 Asian Cup finals on June 2 when Phan Tuan Tai put the ball in Thailand's net just 20 seconds into the first half.