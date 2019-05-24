Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The 10th Europe-Vietnam Documentary Film Festival will take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from May 31 to June 9.The event will feature documentaries from Vietnam and 10 other countries, namely Austria, Belgium, France, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, the UK, and Israel.Many of these films have won prestigious awards from around the world.They will be screened for free at the Vietnam National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio (No. 465 Hoang Hoa Tham street in Hanoi) and the Hoa Sen University (No. 8 Nguyen Van Trang street in HCM City).The festival is run by the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC).This year’s event is coordinated by the Wallonie-Bruxelles delegation in Vietnam, one of the founding members of the EUNIC Vietnam. –VNA