Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A webinar to share experience and ideas of transition to a green economy of Europe countries through the European Green Agreement (EGA) took place on April 200, gathering participants from Hanoi, Da Nang and Thua Thien – Hue.



The event was jointly organised by the French Development Agency (AFD) in Vietnam, Live and Learn for Environment and Community (Live & Learn), and the European Union (EU) Mission to Vietnam.



The EGD is a set of proposals adopted by the European Commission (EC) to make the EU's climate, energy, transport and taxation policies fit for reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 compared to the 1990 levels, and help the EU become climate neutral continent by 2050.



According to EU Ambassador to Vietnam Giorgio Aliberti, Vietnam has made a strong commitment and determination to respond to climate change and promote transition to a green and circular economy. He affirmed the EU will continue to accompany Vietnam to fulfill its commitment of reducing net emissions to zero by 2050 and taking strong actions against climate change.



It will also work closely with the Southeast Asian nation to implement short-term and long-term strategies and build specific plans in line with the roadmap, he added.



Vietnam needs to promote a circular and green economy in the future, have behavior in accordance with the environment, and change awareness of consumption, the official stressed.



Cung Trong Cuong, Director of Thua Thien- Hue Institute for Development Studies (HueIDS), briefed participants on the implementation of climate change resilient projects in Thua Thien – Hue, saying that many programmes, movements and campaigns were implemented with high efficiency, contributing to protecting the environment and preserving urban landscape.



Cuong said the locality will coordinate with the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam to launch a programme to speed up circular economy and reduce plastic waste in May.



During the webinar, participants focused their discussion on issues related to the impact of the EGA on economic relations between the EU and Vietnam and ASEAN; programmes of European associations and businesses to transfer green technology and support green businesses in Vietnam.



They also share experience of European countries in training new human resources to meet Vietnam's net zero emissions target by 2050./.