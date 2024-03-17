The number of EVs increased from 138 units in 2019 to over 28,000 EVs and 3,557 hybrid vehicles in September 2023, along with more than 2 million electric motorbikes.

The forecast for the domestic electric vehicle market to make a leap from 2024 is encouraging. With the participation of both domestic and foreign automobile manufacturers, the market is expected to expand further.

VinFast, along with other automobile companies operating in the country, is gradually transitioning to electric vehicles and "green" energy-powered vehicles.



Many foreign car makers have already introduced hybrid car models to the Vietnamese market.

According to representatives of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association, the transition to electrified and environmentally friendly vehicles is vital.

The Vietnamese Government has issued regulations promoting the use of EVs to address declining air quality and promote green economic development./.

VNA