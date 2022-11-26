Event held in India to introduce Vietnamese culture
The Vietnamese Embassy in India recently held an event introducing the culture of Vietnam, as part of the activities marking the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.
A dancing performance at an event held in Vietnam to mark the 50th anniversary of Vietnam - India diplomatic relations. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
It was attended by Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India Doraisamy Raja, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitamram Yechuruy, and leaders of the ruling National People’s Party and the Indian National Congress party. It also saw the presence of diplomats of ASEAN countries and representatives of government agencies, major enterprises, and the Vietnamese community in the South Asian country.
Addressing the event, Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai thanked the Indian Government and people for consistently supporting Vietnam during the struggle for national liberation in the past as well as national development efforts at present.
He expressed his delight at the great progress in bilateral cooperation after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, voicing his hope that the Vietnam - India cooperation will continue expanding so as to contribute to the development and prosperity in each country, along with the region and the world at large.
For her part, Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi highlighted achievements in bilateral relations and emphasised the long-standing ties between the two countries, which started with religious and cultural links and have been expanded to and intensified in many different fields.
She also said she hopes the cooperation will keep growing to match the Vietnam - India comprehensive strategic partnership./.