A representative of Vietnamese Embassy in Italy and Malta hands over a congratulatory letter from Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu to Nguyen Hoai Nam (right), president of the Association of Vietnamese in Malta. (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – A cultural event entitled “Rendezvous with Vietnam in Malta” was held recently in Valletta city, Malta, on the occasion of the 77th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).



The event, which was organised by the Association of Vietnamese in Malta, aimed to introduce and enhance understanding of the Southeast Asian country.



Addressing the ceremony, Nguyen Hoai Nam, chairman of the association, said the event is a festival for the Vietnamese community in Malta and also a chance to popularise the Vietnamese culture to the host country.



Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malta Anglu Farrugia emphasised the significance of the event in promoting the understanding of Vietnam in Malta, especially when it is held at the same time as the Sleepless Night Festival (Notte Bianca) in Valletta city.



Visitors to the event had the opportunity to get an insight into the culture and arts of Vietnam through unique photographic works that vividly depict the landscape and life of the country and its people well as enjoy the traditional cuisines.



The Association of Vietnamese in Malta was established in August this year with the goal of uniting the Vietnamese community in the country and preserving and promoting Vietnam’s traditional culture.



The success of the event is expected to create a foundation for the association to organise other cultural exchange activities in the coming time./.