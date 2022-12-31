Business Logistics services grow by 15% in 2022 Members of the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) recorded a business growth rate of about 15% this year, contributing to the country’s all-high trade value of 732 billion USD.

Business Viettel’s subsidiary in Cambodia named as best internet service provider Metfone, the Cambodian affiliate of Vietnam’s telecoms group Viettel, has been accredited as the best internet service provider in Cambodia in 2022 by the UK-based magazine Global Business Outlook (GBO).

Business HCM City’s consumer price index drops slightly in December Unlike previous months, Ho Chi Minh City recorded a month-on-month decline of 0.07% in its December consumer price index (CPI), the municipal Statistics Office said on December 30.

Business Vietnam’s agricultural sector posts record high growth in 2022 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on December 30 announced that the agricultural sector has achieved all goals set for this year, including a growth rate of 3.36%, a record for many recent years.