Business Hanoi ensures supply of essential goods Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai recently worked with some supermarket systems in Hanoi on ensuring the supply of essential goods and preventing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on August 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,214 VND per USD on August 4, up 7 VND from the previous day.

Business HD Bank’s profit up 31.5 pct. in H1 The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HD Bank) reported impressive results on August 3 for the first half of 2020, with pre-tax profit growing 31.5 percent year-on-year to over 2.9 trillion VND (124.3 million USD).