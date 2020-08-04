Business Ca Mau’s socio-economic activities recovering The socio-economic situation in the southernmost province of Ca Mau is recovering, with many major targets reached, according to the Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tien Hai.

Business PetroVietnam subsidiaries ink deal on projects Three subsidiaries of the State-owned Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) signed a business cooperation contract (BCC) on August 3 to carry out a chain of gas, power, and service port projects.

Business Hoa Phat steel sales surge in July Leading steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group sold 300,000 tonnes of construction steel in July, a rise of 19 percent over that in June and 27.5 percent year on year.