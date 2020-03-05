Business Hoa Phat’s February steel exports almost triple year-on-year Hoa Phat Group, the largest steel maker in the country, exported over 40,000 tonnes of construction steel in February, almost tripling that of the same period last year.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on March 5 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,203 VND per USD on March 5, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business PM receives US-ASEAN Business Council delegation Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 4 for a delegation of the US-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC) led by its President and CEO Alex Feldman.

Business Another solar power plant to begin operation in Ninh Thuan A new solar power plant is scheduled to become operational in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan in June, following an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract inked between Ninh Thuan Energy Industry JSC and Sharp-NSN joint venture earlier this week.