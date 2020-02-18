ASEAN ASEAN 2020: ADSOM heads meet to prepare for ADMM Retreat Heads of delegations to the ASEAN Defence Senior Officers’ Meeting (ADSOM) attended a working dinner in Hanoi on February 18 under the chair of Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Vietnam’s Deputy Defence Minister and head of ADSOM Vietnam.

World Singapore to phase out petrol, diesel vehicles by 2040 Singapore has set a goal of phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles and using more electric ones by 2040 as part of its efforts to cut greenhouse gases and fight climate change.

World ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group meets in Hanoi A meeting of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) was held on February 18 in the framework of the 2020 ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (ADMM Retreat) in Hanoi.

World Gunman kills one, injures another in Bangkok shopping centre A gunman killed one person and wounded another at Century The Movie Plaza, near the Victory Monument in the Thai capital Bangkok, reported the Thai police on February 18.