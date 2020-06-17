Business Sai Gon Railway offers 4,600 tickets with 50 percent discount The Sai Gon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company is offering a total of 4,600 tickets at a discount of 50 percent between June 22 and July 8 to attract summer vacationers.

Business Cement producers urged to be flexible Vietnam’s cement sector is facing oversupply and firms need flexible business strategies to overcome the difficulties.

Business Son La province expands organic farming The northern mountainous province of Son La has emerged as a leading grower of fruit in recent years thanks to its well-chosen policy of moving in the direction of organic farming.

Business Group of investors invest 650 million USD in Vinhomes A group of investors led by US-based private equity firm KKR, including Temasek Holding of Singapore, invested 15.1 trillion VND (650 million USD) in a stake of the Vinhomes Joint Stock Company (Vinhomes).