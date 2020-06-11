Business Vietjet offers promotional tickets Vietjet on June 10 announced a promotion of 2.5 million super-saving tickets priced from only 8,000 VND (0.34 USD) across the domestic flight network in order to celebrate the launch of eight new routes.

Business Record lychees sold via MoMo e-wallet More than 8 tonnes of lychees were sold out after 8 hours available online via MoMo e-wallet, said the Saigon Union of Trading Co-operatives (Saigon Co.op) on June 10.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on June 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,212 VND per USD on June 11, down 10 VND from the previous day.