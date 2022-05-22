Business Ministry announces 10 inland depots Tan Cang Que Vo in the northern province of Bac Ninh has been added to the list of inland container depots (ICDs) in Vietnam, which now reaches 10 in total, according to a newly-released decision by the Ministry of Transport.

Videos Posting higher profits from organic plum model When thinking of plum trees in Son La province, most people would immediately think of those grown on Moc Chau plateau. Plum trees have long been a key crop in the area, helping local people cut the poverty rate and even become wealthy. Many farmers have now planted plums under the VietGap model that ensures organic standards.

Business PM attends investment promotion conference in Gia Lai Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the Gia Lai Investment Promotion Conference 2022 in Pleiku city on May 21, which drew representatives from ministries, sectors, international organisations, businesses, investors and localities in the Central Highlands region.

Business Deputy Finance Minister Nguyen Duc Chi takes charge of State Securities Commission Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc had assigned Deputy Finance Minister Nguyen Duc Chi to directly take the charge of the State Securities Commission (SSC) from May 19.