Collecting sample for COVID-19 testing at a company in Bac Giang (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has decided to donate 1.5 billion VND (64,944 USD) in support of COVID-19 prevention and control in Bac Ninh, Bac Giang and Da Nang, which have borne the brunt of the latest wave of the pandemic since late April. The northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang and the central city of Da Nang have so far witnessed an increasing number of new domestic infections. So far, Vietnam has seen 2,890 domestic infections and 1,469 imported cases, according to the Health Ministry. The number of COVID-19 cases since April 27, when the new outbreak began, now stands at 1,320.



Among patients still under treatment, 46 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 26 others twice, and 28 thrice. Up to 2,668 patients have recovered while 37 others have succumbed to the disease.



There are 108,288 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from foreign pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present./.

