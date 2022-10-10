EVN honoured at Vietnam Digital Awards 2022
Vietnam Electricity (EVN) on October 9 was honoured at the Vietnam Digital Awards 2022, marking the fourth consecutive year the group has won this prize after five editions.
The annual awards aims to honour outstanding digital achievements by individuals, businesses and State agencies that contributed to accelerating the national digital transformation.
Organisers said this year, they had received nearly 400 dossiers, many of which have used new technologies like AI, Big Data, IoT, Blockchain and Cloud, covering health care, education, banking, transport, energy and logistics, among others.
This edition of the Vietnam Digital Awards honoured a total of 49 organisations, businesses, products and solutions.
The awards has accessed 10,000 businesses, attracted 1,000 entries and honoured a total of 300 units and individuals that offer outstanding digital transformation solutions through its five editions, according to Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung./.