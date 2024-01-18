Business HCM City business union proposes measures to speed up green growth The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Business Associations (HUBA) has proposed a number of measures to help businesses overcome challenges and foster green growth and digital transformation this year.

Business Rooms to be added to hotel real estate market: Savills Vietnam The hotel real estate market in Vietnam, particularly in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, is predicted to see a big supply thanks to new projects in the 2024-2026 period, according to Savills Vietnam.

Business Vietnam-US net-zero workshop looks to green manufacturing The US-Vietnam Getting to Net-Zero Workshop: Industrial Manufacturing Decarbonisation took place in the southern province of Binh Duong on January 18.

Business Local firms advised to be cautious when exporting to Spain The Vietnam Trade Office in Spain has warned domestic enterprises to be cautious when signing contracts with Spanish businesses to avoid risks.