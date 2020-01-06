EVN, Laos’ Phongsubthavy Group sign power purchase agreements
The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and Phongsubthavy Group of Laos have signed power purchase agreements (PPA) for the 69MW Nam San 3A and 45MW Nam San 3B hydropower plant projects in Hanoi.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
The signing ceremony took place on January 4 as part of the 42nd Vietnam – Laos Intergovernmental Committee and was witnessed by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith.
Nam San 3A and Nam San 3B hydropower plants have been operating with total installed capacity of 114MW and annual average electricity output of 364 million kWh/year for Nam San 3A, and 232 million kWh/year for Nam San 3B.
These are two out of 11 hydropower plant projects under the Nam Mo Group of Hydropower Plant Projects being developed by Phongsubthavy Group in order to sell electricity to Vietnam.
Power will be transferred through the 220kV transmission line which will be co-invested by Phongsubthavy Group for the section in Lao territory and EVN for the section in Vietnam’s territory. The transmission line is scheduled to be completed in 2022./.
