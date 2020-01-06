Business Deputy PM assigns 2020 tasks for PetroVietnam Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung chaired a conference in Hanoi on January 6 to review 2019 activities of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) and launch its 2020 tasks.

Business Bank lending rates expected to fall in 2020 A report by securities firm SSI on the financial and monetary market says deposit interest rates are likely to be cut by 0.5- 1 percentage point this year, and lending interest rates would also be cut by at least 0.5 percentage points as required by the Government.

Business Minister requests saving time, costs for businesses Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung requested saving time and costs for businesses, during a meeting with ministries and agencies in Hanoi on January 6.