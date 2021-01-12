Business Hanoi disburses 88.1 percent of public investment by 2020’s end The capital city of Hanoi disbursed close to 34.3 trillion VND (nearly 1.49 billion USD) in public investment last year, representing 88.1 percent of the goal set by the government.

Business Rubber Group to expand tyre, tube production Despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters that directly affected it, the Vietnam Rubber Group achieved its revenue and profit targets for 2020.

Business HCM City backs Uniqlo’s expansion: Official A leader of Ho Chi Minh City has pledged to support the expansion of the Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo in the southern largest economic hub.