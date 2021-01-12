EVN lauded for ensuring power supply
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on January 12 lauded the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) for its efforts in ensuring electricity supply for socio-economic development, as well as daily activities.
The meeting of the EVN in Hanoi on January 12 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on January 12 lauded the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) for its efforts in ensuring electricity supply for socio-economic development, as well as daily activities.
With multiple technological and financial solutions, the group raked in 1.52 trillion VND (65.98 million USD) in profit in 2020, exceeding the set target, and contributed 27.8 trillion VND to the State budget, the Deputy PM said in his remarks at a meeting in Hanoi.
Pointing out huge tasks for the EVN this year, Dung urged the group to develop a synchronous, smart and modern infrastructure system, speed up the building of a competitive, transparent and effective retail power market that matches socialist-oriented market economy institutions.
The exploitation and use of domestic energy resources should go in tandem with export and import, he said, asking the EVN to upgrade and build a cutting-edge power transmission and distribution network.
The Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises, and relevant ministries and agencies should create optimal conditions for the EVN to fulfill its assigned tasks, he stressed.
According to Duong Quang Thanh, Chairman of the EVN Member Council, the group expects to churn out more than 228 billion kWh of electricity in 2021, up 5.16 percent year-on-year, and raise the digitalisation rate of services to over 95 percent.
Vietnam’s electricity sector ranked second in ASEAN and 23rd globally last year, with more attention paid to power supply in rural, mountainous and island areas, he reported.
The group said it plans to complete many important projects in 2021, including the Thuong Kon Tum hydropower plant, the expanded Da Nhim hydropower plant, and Phuoc Thai 2 and 3 solar power plants.
It will start the construction of the expanded Hoa Binh hydropower plant, the Quang Trach 1 thermal power plant, the expanded Ialy power plant, and the O Mon 4 thermal plant, while accelerating investment procedures for others.
The EVN is also scheduled to launch up to 227 power projects of 110-500kV in the year.
Nguyen Tai Anh, EVN Deputy General Director, said the group invested and put into operation many major electricity projects last year, helping to improve the domestic power infrastructure./.