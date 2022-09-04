EVN striving to be strong, sustainable economic player to 2030
The EVN headquarters (Source: EVN)Hanoi (VNA) - The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) Corporation is sparing no efforts to turn itself into a strong, sustainable and effective economic group by 2030.
The target has been set in its development strategy to 2030, with a vision to 2045, which was approved by the Prime Minister in his decision dated April 1, 2021.
Accordingly, the EVN aims at effective and profitable production and business results on an annual basis. The state equity invested in the EVN and its capital invested in other enterprises is to be sustained and developed. The ratio of liability to equity will be less than 3 times, while self-investment rate is set to exceed 30%.
Regarding electricity supply, the group will maintain its key responsibility in ensuring power for economic growth and social activities, and strive to reduce power loss to a level equal to that of advanced countries in the ASEAN region.
Improving the efficiency of scientific and technological applications from the 4th Industrial Revolution is also a key task. By 2025, the EVN will complete its transformation into a digital enterprise, developing an advanced load dispatch system, and widely applying smart grid technology. It has set the goal of running remote control and unmanned operation for 100% of its 110kV stations in the 2021 - 2025 period and 100% of the 220 kV stations in the 2025 – 2030 period. By 2030, the group eyes the establishment of a science and technology institution housing up to two laboratories. In the 2030 – 2045 period, its laboratory facilities and equipment for applied research in electricity-related fields is expected to reach an advanced level, on par with developing countries in the region.
In addition, the EVN will work to improve the quality of its power distribution and customer services. It will modernise and professionalise its business, with a target to be among the top three ASEAN member states in terms of customer services from 2025 and maintaining this position until 2045.
Developing a concerted, reasonable power system
According to its development orientation to 2045, the EVN will invest in the development of power sources and grids following the approved planning to ensure quality, progress and efficiency. The investment and development of the power system are required to ensure the concerted manner and rationality in production, transmission, distribution, and business. This will make the EVN capable of conducting a large-scale integration of renewable energy sources. Meanwhile, the group prioritises its access to advanced technology for safety, reliability and environmental protection. The technology of existing coal power plants is set to be reviewed for updating to meet the requirement forenvironmental protection.
Illustrative photo (Source: baodautu.vn)The EVN will press ahead with operating the electricity system in a safe, reliable, and reasonable manner, in line with regulations on conditions of all levels of Vietnam's electricity market. It will also ensure reasonable production and purchasing costs, promoting the sustainable development of the market.
The group considers the further improvement of business and customer services provision a target to strive for in addition to sustaining healthy finances. These moves preserve and develop state capital invested in the EVN and its capital invested in other enterprises. Building the capacity to arrange capital serving the demand for investment in power source and grid as planned is also taken as a key task.
Other priorities include improving service quality, forming quality human resources suitable to EVN’s core value, and boosting creativity capacity serving its sustainable growth, modernisation, and international integration.
It is also necessary for the EVN to focus on sci-tech research and transfer in the field of electricity, IT application, energy efficiency, and information security.
Last but not least, the group supports environmental protection and climate change response suitable to each period suitable to its capacity./.