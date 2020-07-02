Business Improving business climate critical to post-pandemic growth Barriers in the business environment must be removed to promote the development of private enterprises, which is considered a push for post-pandemic economic growth, experts said.

Business Infographic Vietnam's trade surplus tops 4 billion USD Within the first six months of this year, Vietnam has posted a trade surplus of over 4 billion USD.

Business Vietnam, Japan seek to expand bilateral trade ties Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and Japanese Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Nishimura Yasutoshi has had a phone discussion on ways to facilitate two-way trade as well as the significance of border trade and the CPTPP to post-epidemic economic recovery in the region and the world.