EVN to allow QR-code payment from September hinh anh 1Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
 
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Electricity (EVN) plans to get connected with banks and other organisations by the end of August to allow customers to pay electricity bills through QR-code from September this year.

According to Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the EVN Business Department, the application of payment through QR-code is part of the firm’s efforts to realise the Prime Minister’s direction regarding the building of a cashless society.

In order to make it easier for customers during the payment process, the EVN will provide each of them with a QR-code to use for all transactions with the EVN.

The new payment method is also expected to help the EVN increase its labour productivity as well as internal management efficiency./.
VNA