Business 13,000 Ford Rangers sold in 2020 Despite many challenges caused by COVID-19, the Ford Ranger model continues to be one among the best-selling pickups in the country with over 13,000 units sold in 2020.

Business Vietsovpetro eyes close to 3 mln tonnes of oil equivalent in 2021 The Vietnam – Russia oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro sets to exploit nearly 3 million tonnes of oil equivalent and condensate in 2021, according to Director General Nguyen Quynh Lam.

Business M&A scaled down in 2020 but some deals stand out The year 2020 marked a rough year for the global finance and equity markets as the COVID-19 pandemic scaled down the global economy and discouraged investors to execute their M&A deals as planned.

Business RCEP a bright spot in bleak global economy The COVID-19 pandemic has cast a long shadow and created uncertainty over the global economy. The signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), however, offers a beacon of hope, as it marks a victory for multilateralism and free trade regionally and globally.