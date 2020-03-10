Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has said it is working to ensure electricity supply in the near future and for the entire year as hot spell is likely to come early.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, water resources in lakes and rivers in the north, central and Central Highlands regions will be down 20-60 percent from the average in the past years.

The National Load Dispatch Centre said the total output of hydropower plants will be reduced by 4.2 billion kWh from the target during the six dry months of this year.

In order to ensure enough electricity, the EVN plans to increase the output of coal-fired and oil-fired power by 2.96 billion kWh and 1.52 billion kWh, respectively.

Chairman of the EVN’s Board of Directors Duong Quang Thanh said EVN will improve operating efficiency and ensure safety of power plants and transmission network.

The National Power Transmission Corporation, power corporations and units concerned will step up the progress of construction projects, he said.

He also proposed the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment allow keeping the minimum water levels in several reservoirs lower the level stipulated by regulations./.