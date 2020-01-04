EVNNPT invests big in 2019
Vietnam's National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) launched 36 power transmission projects with a total investment capital of 19.74 trillion VND (850 million USD) in 2019.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) launched 36 power transmission projects with a total investment capital of 19.74 trillion VND (850 million USD) in 2019.
This marked the highest investment in the past three years and fulfilled 101.2 percent of the work assigned by the State-owned Vietnam Electricity (EVN) group.
Of the 36 projects launched, there were four 500kV power transmission projects and 32 220kV power transmission projects, said Nguyen Tuan Tung, General Director of EVNNPT, a subsidiary of EVN.
Among the launched projects were the 500kV Long Thanh substation, the 500kV Nho Quan Power substation, 220kV Ninh Phuoc substation, 220kV Thap Cham substation and 220kV Lao Bao.
In 2019, EVNNPT also put into operation 43 projects, including 11 500-kV projects and 32 220-kV projects, ensuring power supply as required by the corporation and EVN.
According to EVN, this is an encouraging result as construction investment continues to face many difficulties, prolonged procedures for investment preparation and complicated site clearance compensation.
Last year, EVNNPT approved 63 feasibility studies, 42 technical designs; selecting contractors for 966 bidding packages of all kinds with the total winning bid value of about 14.5 trillion VND, and selected online contractors for 461 bidding packages./.
This marked the highest investment in the past three years and fulfilled 101.2 percent of the work assigned by the State-owned Vietnam Electricity (EVN) group.
Of the 36 projects launched, there were four 500kV power transmission projects and 32 220kV power transmission projects, said Nguyen Tuan Tung, General Director of EVNNPT, a subsidiary of EVN.
Among the launched projects were the 500kV Long Thanh substation, the 500kV Nho Quan Power substation, 220kV Ninh Phuoc substation, 220kV Thap Cham substation and 220kV Lao Bao.
In 2019, EVNNPT also put into operation 43 projects, including 11 500-kV projects and 32 220-kV projects, ensuring power supply as required by the corporation and EVN.
According to EVN, this is an encouraging result as construction investment continues to face many difficulties, prolonged procedures for investment preparation and complicated site clearance compensation.
Last year, EVNNPT approved 63 feasibility studies, 42 technical designs; selecting contractors for 966 bidding packages of all kinds with the total winning bid value of about 14.5 trillion VND, and selected online contractors for 461 bidding packages./.