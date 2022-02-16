Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – Representatives of the Vietnamese and Lao Embassies and Delegations to the EU in Belgium gathered together at an exchange event in Brussels on February 15 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.



This was part of a series of diplomatic events of the Vietnam - Laos, Laos - Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations (1962-2022), and 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries (1977-2022).



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Van Thao and his Lao counterpart Phoukhong Sisoulath highlighted the importance of special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos. They expressed their hope that the two embassies will continue to promote exchange activities, thus further strengthening the special relationship between the two nations.



The diplomats also expected that the two sides will support each other in order to step up the two countries’ relations with Belgium and the EU in the coming time.



The exchange progamme offered a chance for participants to enjoy traditional foods, and join together in art performance and team games.



It has contributed to enhancing mutual understanding, and boosting the solidarity between the two embassies, and the special relationship between the Vietnamese and Lao people./.