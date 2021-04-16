Society First VinGroup smart e-buses hit the streets The Vinbus Ecology Transport Services Limited Liability Company (VinBus), a member of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate VinGroup, has launched the first smart e-bus service in the country.

Society CAAV announces procedures for licensing private flights in Vietnam’s territories The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has issued a document on the licensing of private flights conducted by aircraft not registering for Vietnamese nationality within Vietnam’s territories.

Society UNFPA, Norwegian Government support Vietnam in ending gender biased sex selection The Norwegian Government and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) have reaffirmed their strong commitment to cooperating with and supporting Vietnam at the national and sub-national levels in ending gender biased sex selection (GBSS), for a brighter future for the next generation of Vietnamese.