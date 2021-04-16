Exchange held between Vietnamese peacekeepers, HCM City’s youths
Ho Chi Minh City’s Vietnam Youth Federation held an exchange programme on April 15 between 24 Vietnamese peacekeepers who have returned from the UN mission in South Sudan and over 500 local young people.
Representatives of Vietnamese peacekeepers and young people in HCM City at the exchange (Photo: VNA)
The event also aimed to mark the second time Vietnam has taken over the Presidency of the UN Security Council during its non-permanent membership for the 2020-2021 term, as well as the 46th anniversary of South Liberation and National Reunification (April 30).
Apart from a photo exhibition reflecting the Vietnamese peacekeeping force’s activities at the UN mission in South Sudan, the peacekeepers talked about their foreign language and medical knowledge training process, the settlement of bombs and mines, survival skills, and response to unexpected incidents.
They also shared hardships and dangers facing them in conflict zones, as well as efforts in COVID-19 response, while performing duties at the mission in South Sudan.
Stories about their daily life and homesickness also attracted the interest and admiration from participants.
The signing of a cooperation agreement between HCM City's Vietnam Youth Federation and the level-2 field hospital No 3 at the exchange (Photo: VNA)Col. Mac Duc Trong, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations and head of the peacekeeping experts' group, said the image of peacekeepers from the Vietnam People's Army could be seen clearly in African countries, especially in South Sudan and the Central African Republic over the last five years.
With the resolve to weather every difficulty and hardship, especially amid complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Sudan, the Vietnamese peacekeeping force pledged to excellently fulfill duties and be ready to devote to peace building, he noted.
During the programme, HCM City’s Vietnam Youth Federation and the level-2 field hospital No 3 under the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations signed a cooperation agreement.
Accordingly, they will organise regular exchanges and dialogues, carry out an international voluntary project for the youth in HCM City, and provide online training in international youth affairs for federation members./.