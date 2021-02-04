Business Vietnam Airlines to tighten COVID-19 prevention during Tet Vietnam Airlines announced on February 3 that it will intensify COVID-19 prevention and control measures during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Business Tra Vinh to expand aquaculture area by 2,500 hectares to 2030 The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is taking various steps to develop climate change-resilient aquaculture, setting its sights on expanding the local aquaculture area by 2,500 ha to reach 40,000 ha by 2030.

Business Enterprises vow to ensure sufficient goods during Tet: Ministry The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has directed localities, enterprises, and relevant agencies to review the supply and demand of goods and establish supply plans for the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, especially in the context of the ongoing new outbreak of COVID-19.