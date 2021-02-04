Exchange rate revised down 1 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,144 VND per USD on February 4, down 1 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23,144 VND per USD on February 4 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,144 VND per USD on February 4, down 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,838 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,450 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks saw a slight decrease.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,900 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,110 VND/USD, both unchanged from February 3.
BIDV cut both rates by 15 VND, listing the rates at 22,910 VND/USD (buying) and 23,110 VND/USD (selling).
At Vietinbank, both rates were adjusted down by 10, offering 22,868 VND/USD (buying) and 23,115 VND/USD (selling)./.