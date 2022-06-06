Videos Con Dao raft race held in tribute to revolutionaries Con Dao Island was once dubbed “Hell on Earth” as it was home to a brutal prison where many revolutionaries were jailed during the war time. The prison witnessed hundreds of uprisings and escape attempts by boat and raft, but most were unsuccessful and resulted in recapture or death at sea. A raft face festival has been held for 16 years, as part of efforts to recall the unforgettable memories.

Videos Vietnamese fruit finding favour in Japan The Vietnam Trade Office in Japan, in cooperation with exporters, held a wide range of activities to promote Vietnamese lychee and other fresh fruit during the Vietnam Festival in Japan, which took place in Tokyo on June 4 and 5.

Videos Tuyen Quang mountainous province promotes ecotourism Tuyen Quang northern mountainous province features beautiful landscapes, rich in cultural traditions and revolutionary history. In recent years, the province has promoted tourism in connection with its beautiful local terrain, directly benefiting the community.

Videos Fishermen say “No” to illegal fishing Illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing has a host of negative consequences, including putting fishermen’s lives at risk, and Vietnam has been issued with a “yellow card” by the European Commission (EC) regarding the practice. In an attempt to promote sustainable fishing development, Quang Ngai province has issued regulations on the exploitation and protection of local aquatic resources