Exciting programme “Hello summer with Japanese culture”
A highlight is the display of 108 traditional Japanese dolls of various shapes and sizes, such as girl dolls, male dolls, 12 zodiac animals, and character dolls from fairy tales.
People also have a chance to admire the Kimono - Japan’s national dress - and Ikebana flower presentations, a traditional Japanese flower arrangement artform that boasts a history dating back to the 7th century.
There is also another special feature for the young audience - a collection of traditional Japanese toys and associated interactive activities. Included are juggling toys (Kendama in Japanese), gyro (Koma), badminton (Hanetsuki), and craft paper kites (Tako).
The program will take place until June 14, at the Vietnam Women's Museum, 36 Ly Thuong Kiet, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi.