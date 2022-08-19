Exhibition aims to raise public awareness about plastic waste reduction
An exhibition aimed to raise people’s awareness of the importance of reducing the use of plastic products opened in Tuy Hoa city in the central province of Phu Yen on August 19.
Hosted by the Ministry of Information and Communications in coordination with the provincial People’s Committee, the exhibition featured 300 photos, two models, documents and movies about plastic pollution.
The event conveys a message on the need to change from the smallest things to move towards the green, clean and plastic waste-free environment. (Photo:VNA)It highlighted the real situation of plastic waste pollution; origin of plastic waste and causes of pollution; consequences and solutions to reduce plastic waste pollution.
The event also introduced a number of organisations and individuals that have made positive contributions to preventing and controlling plastic waste pollution, thus conveying a message on the need to change from the smallest things to move towards the green, clean and plastic waste-free environment.
The exhibition will run until August 21./.