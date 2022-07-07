Exhibition area for RCEP members to be set up at 19th ASEAN-China Expo
A special exhibition area for RCEP member countries will be set up at the 19th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) slated for September 16-19 in Nanning, the capital of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is a free trade agreement (FTA) between the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam) and its five FTA partners (Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea). It entered into force on January 1, 2022.
Shi Zuyao from the CAEXPO Secretariat said companies and agencies from RCEP member countries such as the RoK and Japan have confirmed their attendance.
Meanwhile, several member states of ASEAN such as Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Brunei have begun to set up their national pavilions.
The total on-site exhibition area for RCEP members is 82,000 sq.m, divided into different sections./.
