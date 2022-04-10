Exhibition builds cultural bridge between Vietnam and Italy
For the first time, the full collection of 12 ceramic boots created by late People's Artisan Vu Thang is on display at an exhibition titled “The Bat Trang Ceramic Boots - An Inspiration from Italy”.
The event is held at Casa Italia, Hanoi from April 10 to May 3, by the Embassy of Italy and the Hon Dat Viet Bat Trang Art Museum (Bat Trang Museum).
Organisers said the powerful creativity, unique skills and delicate ceramic techniques of Vu Thang, one of only two People’s Artists of Bat Trang ceramic village, are exquisitely represented through the image of the boot embroiled with Vietnamese traditional motifs.
The highlight of the exhibition is a ceramic pair of shoes that was recognised by Guinness Vietnam in 2013 as the largest nationwide.
“Talented craftsmanship from a 700-year-old Vietnamese village and the unique taste for beauty and style of Italy, the “boot-shaped country”, have much in common in spite of their geographical distance: they are both expressions of people’s creativity and skillfulness and are deeply connected to each country’s traditions and cultural heritage,” they said.
The exhibition builds an artistic and cultural bridge between Vietnam and Italy: classical Vietnamese elements, such as ceramic motifs and enamel colors, blend with Italian elegance and style, thus making every ceramic work an extraordinary piece of art./.