Culture - Sports Doll collection created in honour of Mother Goddess worshipping Inspired by Mother Goddess worshipping - a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage - designer Van Anh Scarlet created a collection of figurative dolls based on the ritual, called the “Painting of the Four Palaces”.

Culture - Sports Hoa Lu Festival 2022 opens The Hoa Lu Festival 2022, the largest and most spectacular in the northern province of Ninh Binh, opened on April 9.