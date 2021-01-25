Exhibition celebrates 13th National Party Congress, Lunar New Year
An art exhibition themed “Spring of the nation” will be organised at the Vietnam National Fine Art Museum in Hanoi to celebrate the 13th National Party Congress, the 91st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet).
The exhibition introduces 36 sculpture works by 29 authors of different generations, featuring the Party, as well as sentiments of the people and armed forces’ sentiments towards President Ho Chi Minh.
The event also highlights the beauty and atmosphere of Spring in different localities across the nation.
According to a representative from the Vietnam National Fine Art Museum, the works displayed at the exhibition is a link of many generations of sculptors, giving a wish for a happy New Year to visitors.
The exhibition runs until the end of February./.