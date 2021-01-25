Culture - Sports Quang Binh to host international flower festival in 2023 The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) has approved the organisation of an international flower festival in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Binh in 2023, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.

Culture - Sports “Road with the Sun” to be screened to celebrate 13th National Party Congress “Con duong co Mat Troi” (Road with the Sun), a film by the People's Army Cinema, has been chosen to be introduced at a national film screening week to celebrate the 13th National Party Congress, the 91st anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.