— An exhibition of 109 paintings and sculptures by veteran and young artists of the south has opened at the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Museum to celebrate the 74th anniversary of National Day (September 2).It includes a variety of traditional and contemporary works by 93 artists from the city and Cuu Long (Mekong) River Delta provinces, mostly members of the Vietnam Fine Arts’ Association.Outstanding works send messages about war, love and peace.Works featuring the city’s development through the artists’ new vigour and passion leave a strong impression on viewers.“Many paintings and sculptures, in lacquer and oil, acrylic, wood and composite, at the exhibition are the results of creative camps launched by Vietnam Fine Arts’ Association and Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Association last year. We hope our exhibition will display different tastes of contemporary southern Vietnam,” said a representative of the event’s organising board, the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Museum.The address of the museum is No. 97A Pho Duc Chinh street, District 1. The exhibition can be seen until August 15 from 9am to 6pm Tuesday to Sunday.-VNS/VNA